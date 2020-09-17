Aggressive, Stray Cats Reported In Montville

Montville's animal control officers are working on trapping at least one stray and aggressive cat spotted in a neighborhood, the health department said Thursday afternoon.

The cats were spotted near Mary Drive, Harold Terrace and Weiss Drive in Towaco and will be tested for rabies.

Officials are urging local residents to stay away from animals that appear to be ill or aggressive, and to contact Montville Animal Control at 973-334-6410 if you spot one.

If you or anyone you know has been scratched, bitten or attacked by any animal, contact your personal health care provider and report the incident your local health department.

