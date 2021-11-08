Contact Us
3 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold In NJ

3 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold In NJ

Valerie Musson
7-Eleven at 151 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park
7-Eleven at 151 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Three winning Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing were 08, 30, 48, 57, and 64. The Red Power Ball was 09, and the Power Play was 2X.

The tickets were sold in Monmouth, Burlington and Morris counties at the following locations:

  • Aberdeen Exxon: 1164 Route 34, Aberdeen
  • Marton WaWa: 270 E. Green Tree Rd., Marlton
  • Florham Park 7-Eleven: 151 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park

The Aberdeen ticket was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $151 million, and the next drawing will be held Monday, Nov. 8.

