Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

3 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold In NJ

Valerie Musson
United Card & Smoke Shop on Broadway in Denville
United Card & Smoke Shop on Broadway in Denville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Three winning Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers Saturday's Powerball drawing were 11, 21, 27, 36, and 62. The Red Power Ball was 24, and the Multiplier number was 03.

The tickets were sold in Morris, Monmouth and Somerset counties at the following locations:

  • Denville: United Card & Smoke Shop on Broadway
  • Freehold: Molly Pitcher Exxon on Route 9 North
  • Bound Brook: Quick In Food Store on East Main Street

The Powerball jackpot now totals $34 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30.

