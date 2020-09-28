3 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold In NJ

Three winning Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers Saturday's Powerball drawing were 11, 21, 27, 36, and 62. The Red Power Ball was 24, and the Multiplier number was 03.

The tickets were sold in Morris, Monmouth and Somerset counties at the following locations:

Denville: United Card & Smoke Shop on Broadway

Freehold: Molly Pitcher Exxon on Route 9 North

Bound Brook: Quick In Food Store on East Main Street

The Powerball jackpot now totals $34 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30.

