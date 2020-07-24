Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Not So Fast: NJ Police Chief Corrects School Board Member’s Claims About COVID Response
News

27 Sickened, 4 Kids Hospitalized For Chemical Exposure During Parsippany Swimming Lessons

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Glacier Hills Association Pool (7 Forum Ct.)
Glacier Hills Association Pool (7 Forum Ct.) Photo Credit: Glacier Hills Association via Facebook

Twenty-seven people -- mostly kids -- were sickened by a chemical exposure during swimming lessons at a Parsippany pool, sending four children and one adult to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.

Police were called to the Glacier Hills Association Pool where the individuals, primarily children taking swimming lessons, had been exposed to a vapor cloud of chlorine and muriatic acid around 9:20 a.m., Chief Andrew Miller said in a release.

The five people hospitalized were taken to Morristown Medical Center with respiratory issues while 18 others of various ages were treated at the scene, police said.

Hazardous Materials crews are continuing to investigate on scene; however, there is no risk of exposure to the surrounding community, Miller said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.