27 Sickened, 4 Hospitalized In Pool Chemical Exposure During NJ Swimming Lessons

Twenty-seven people -- mostly kids -- were sickened by a chemical exposure during swimming lessons at a Parsippany pool, sending four children and one adult to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.

Police were called to the Glacier Hills Association Pool where the individuals, primarily children taking swimming lessons, had been exposed to a vapor cloud of chlorine and muriatic acid around 9:20 a.m., Chief Andrew Miller said in a release.

The five people hospitalized were taken to Morristown Medical Center with respiratory issues while 18 others of various ages were treated at the scene, police said.

Hazardous Materials crews are continuing to investigate on scene; however, there is no risk of exposure to the surrounding community, Miller said.

