$10K Lottery Tickets Sold In Essex, Morris Counties

A pair of winning lottery tickets were sold in Essex and Morris counties.

The third-tier prizewinning Mega Millions tickets from Friday's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn, winning the $10,000 prize.

The winning numbers were 03, 09, 50, 53, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 01, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Those tickets were purchased from Bloomfield Petroleum (BP gas station) on Bloomfield Avenue in Newark, and Quick Chek on Main Street in Madison.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, seven players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,500.

Moreover, 21,351 other New Jersey players took home $91,788 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600.

