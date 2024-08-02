Newark Man Gets 10 Years For Giving Minors Drugs For Sex: Morris County Prosecutor

Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28, Nafis Wiggins provided narcotics to a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old in exchange for sex, recruiting and luring the minors via text message, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Chief Thomas Miller of the Chatham Township Police Department said.

Wiggins met with the victims in Chatham Township and Chatham Borough, transporting them in his vehicle to more excluded areas to engage in drug use and sexual activity, authorities said.

He was arrested last December and in March pleaded guilty to luring and possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

