Newark Man Gave Drugs To Teenagers In Exchange For Sex: Authorities

Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 of last year, Nafis Wiggins, gave two victims, 14 and 15, narcotics in exchange for sexual favors, recruiting and luring them via text messages, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Chief Thomas Miller of the Chatham Township Police Department said.

Wiggins met the victims throughout Chatham Township and Chatham Borough, transporting them to secluded areas to engage in drug use and sexual activity, authorities said.

Wiggins was charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of luring, five counts of sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and several drug offenses. Wiggins was detained at Morris County Correctional Facility.

