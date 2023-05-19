Most Popular Pizzerias In North Jersey

Whatever your pizza preference may be, one thing's for sure: There are plenty of places to choose from in North Jersey.
Daily Voice polled our Instagram followers on their favorite pizzerias, and (in no particular order) here were the most common answers:
- Ralph's, Nutley
- Grant Street Cafe, Dumont
- Tenth Street Pasta & Pizza, Hoboken
- Nellie's, Waldwick
- Mario's, Saddle Brook
- Star Tavern, Orange
- Kinchley's Tavern, Mahwah
- Mangia, Waldwick
- Brooklyn's, Hackensack
- Millie's Old World, Morristown
- Tabor, Morris Plains
- Razza, Jersey City
- Two Boots, Jersey City
