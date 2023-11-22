Morris County Mourns Death Of High School Senior: ‘She Had A Heart Full Of Love'

Luna Marcela Cabrera Castro died Friday, Nov. 17, her obituary says. She was 18.

Born in Juticalpa, Olancho Honduras C.A., Luna moved to Dover at age six.

Luna was an artist at heart and loved to express herself through singing, dancing, and other creative forms.

She is remembered as having a sweet and sincere smile and a compassionate soul.

“Her journey through life was full of light and joy for those who had the fortune of knowing her,” reads her memorial. “She had a heart full of love to give to her loved ones.”

Luna’s memorial was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Bermingham Funeral Home in Wharton, according to the Dover Public School District, which posted a touching and heartfelt tribute following her tragic passing:

“With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Luna Cabrera Castro, a cherished 12th grader at Dover High School,” the district posted on Sunday, Nov. 19. “Luna's journey through our schools - NDE, EDE, DMS, and DHS - touched many lives. Despite her brave battle with a serious health issue, her spirit remained unbreakable.”

The district also offered counseling services for students and staff in need and extended condolences to Luna’s loved ones.

Donations were being made in Luna’s loving memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“This gesture would be a beautiful way to celebrate Luna's life and support a cause close to her heart,” DPS writes.

“Luna leaves to all who knew her, beautiful memories of a light that will shine in our souls for eternity,” her memorial says.

“Her parents were not wrong in choosing her name because she is a moon that will always be light, a moon that never goes out, that only rests during the day but at night she illuminates you and wherever you go she will guide you.”

