Morris County Man Stole Car, Credit Cards: Police

On Thursday, June 6, a person reported to police headquarters that their blue BMW was missing, Mount Olive police said. The person also said there was fraudulent activity on multiple credit cards that were in a wallet that was also missing, police said.

The credit cards were used to make multiple purchases at Walmart in Flanders and Advance Auto Parts in Budd Lake, police said. Police arrested Adam Tripp, and located the stolen BMW, officers said.

Tripp was charged with theft of a credit card, using a stolen credit card and unlawful taking, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

