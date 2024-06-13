Partly Cloudy 63°

Morris County Man Stole Car, Credit Cards: Police

A 35-year-old Flanders man was arrested and charged on Monday, June 10 with stealing a vehicle and credit cards to make multiple purchases in the area, police said. 

Mount Olive Police

 Photo Credit: Budd Lake First Aid and Rescue Squad-Station 27 via Facebook
Sam Barron

On Thursday, June 6, a person reported to police headquarters that their blue BMW was missing, Mount Olive police said. The person also said there was fraudulent activity on multiple credit cards that were in a wallet that was also missing, police said.

The credit cards were used to make multiple purchases at Walmart in Flanders and Advance Auto Parts in Budd Lake, police said. Police arrested Adam Tripp, and located the stolen BMW, officers said.

Tripp was charged with theft of a credit card, using a stolen credit card and unlawful taking, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

