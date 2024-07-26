Morris County Man Must Pay $51K, Sentenced To 7 Years Behind Bars For OD Death: Prosecutor

In February 2023, a 28-year-old man, identified as T.H. was found dead at a residence in Whippany, after overdosing on a lethal toxicity of cocaine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Hanover Township Police Chief Michael Loock said.

An investigation revealed Anthony Dello-Russo distributed drugs the fatal drugs to T.H. a day before his death, authorities said.

Dello-Russo pleaded guilty last month to strict liability for a drug induced death and other charges, authorities said. Dello-Russo must also forfeit $51,788, authorities said.

