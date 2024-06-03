Morris County Man Gets Eight Years For Sharing 1,000 Child Porn Images: Prosecutor

John Green, of Washington Township, pleaded guilty in January to possession of child sexual abuse material, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Washington Township Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said.

An investigation into Green began when prosecutors in Hunterdon County identified child sexual abuse material on a BitTorrent site in Morris County, authorities said. The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office referred their information to the Morris County Prosecutor’s ICAC Task Force of the Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit, authorities said.

An investigation found more than 1,000 files of child pornography on Green's computer, accessible to download, authorities said. He was arrested last June, authorities said.

Green will be required to register as a sex offender and be on parole supervision for the rest of his life.

