Morris County Man Gets 15 Years For Shooting Wife In Head: Authorities

In March 2020 at 2:02 p.m., East Hanover police were called to a resident on Selmar Terrace on a report of a domestic incident involving a gun, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and East Hanover Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo said.

An investigation revealed Alexander Jacobs shot his wife Lilia Jacobs, 71, in the head with a loaded .380 Beretta, authorities said. He pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, authorities said.

