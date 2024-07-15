Overcast 79°

SHARE

Morris County Man Gets 15 Years For Shooting Wife In Head: Authorities

A 79-year-old East Hanover resident was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Friday, July 12 after pleading guilty to shooting his wife in the head in 2020, authorities said.

East Hanover Police Department

East Hanover Police Department

 Photo Credit: East Hanover Police Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

In March 2020 at 2:02 p.m., East Hanover police were called to a resident on Selmar Terrace on a report of a domestic incident involving a gun, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and East Hanover Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo said.

An investigation revealed Alexander Jacobs shot his wife Lilia Jacobs, 71, in the head with a loaded .380 Beretta, authorities said. He pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE