Morris County Man Gets 10 Years For LSD By Mail: Prosecutors

Mail-order LSD landed a 21-year-old Kenvil man 10 years in state prison Friday, Jan. 5, authorities said.

A United States Post Office in Morris County

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

Eldridge Cruzado was sentenced in New Jersey Superior Court after pleading guilty in November to second degree distribution of LSD, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Chief Dean Adone of the Roxbury Township Police Department said.

In May and June 2023, Cruzado used post offices in Morris County to send packages containing Lysergic acid diethylamide, a.ka. LSD, throughout the state and country authorities said. The United States Postal Inspection Service assisted authorities with the investigation.

