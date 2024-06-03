Morris County Drug Dealer Found With Ammo, Heroin Sentenced For Raping Child, Prosecutor Says

Police initially began investigating Michael Figueroa for drugs, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Jefferson Township Police Chief Paul Castimore said.

A search of his home turned up much more: Handguns, a rifle, 11 bricks of heroin, a bag of cocaine, ammunition and a digital scale, authorities said. Figueroa was hit with weapons and drug charges, authorities said.

After Figueroa's arrest, police discovered material on his smartphone which depicted the sexual abuse of a minor, authorities said. Figueroa sexually abused the child over two years at his residence in Jefferson Township, authorities said. Additional child sexual abuse material was found on his phone, authorities said.

Figueroa pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and weapons and drug charges, authorities said. Figueroa will be forced to register as a sex offender and the last seven years of the sentence will be served at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center, authorities said.

