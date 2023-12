Police in Denville responded to harassment report at a local home around 1:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said in a release.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of Luz Schilling, 63, of Dover, on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Schilling was charged with harassment and released on her own recognizance pending a future court appearance in Denville Township Municipal Court.

