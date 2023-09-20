Masked Men At Large After Botching Morris County Break-In Attempt, Abandoning Stolen SUV: PD

The men tried to break into a home on Westminster Road in Chatham Township through a rear window around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 — but were thwarted by the home’s burglar alarm, local police said.

The men then drove off in a small black SUV toward Fairmount Avenue.

The vehicle was later found in a nearby town and determined to be stolen, police added.

Both men were wearing hoodies and gloves in addition to their masks, and one was wearing dark-colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Bloom at 973-377-0100 ext. 4520.

“Please remember to always lock your home and set your home’s burglar alarm,” said Chatham Township Police.

