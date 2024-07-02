Man Passed Out Driving Stolen Vehicle In Morris County: Police

At 6 a.m., officers located a vehicle on Flocktown Road and found the man, who was not identified, passed out and operating a vehicle under the influence, Washington Township police said. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier, officers said.

The man was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property, police said. Following his arrest, he was turned over to Lebanon police for an outstanding warrant, officers said.

