Clear 68°

SHARE

Man Passed Out Driving Stolen Vehicle In Morris County: Police

A 34-year-old Lebanon man was arrested and charged in Morris County on Tuesday, June 25 after police found him passed out while his vehicle was running in the roadway, authorities said.

Washington Township Police&nbsp;

Washington Township Police 

 Photo Credit: Washington Township Police
Sam Barron

At 6 a.m., officers located a vehicle on Flocktown Road and found the man, who was not identified, passed out and operating a vehicle under the influence, Washington Township police said. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier, officers said.

The man was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property, police said. Following his arrest, he was turned over to Lebanon police for an outstanding warrant, officers said.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE