Man Exposed Himself, Publicly Urinated Outside Urologist's Office: Denville PD

Officers responded to Garden State Urology at 282 Route 46 on a report of a man who had exposed himself in front of the office and also urinated on the property, Denville police said in a release. During their investigation, police obtained surveillance footage, allowing them to identify the suspect, police said.

He was issued a summons for lewdness and public urination and was released pending a court appearance, police said.

