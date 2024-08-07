Rain Fog/Mist 70°

Man Exposed Himself, Publicly Urinated Outside Urologist's Office: Denville PD

A 30-year-old Union man was arrested and charged for publicly urinating outside a urologists office in Denville on Friday, Aug. 2.

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
Officers responded to Garden State Urology at 282 Route 46 on a report of a man who had exposed himself in front of the office and also urinated on the property, Denville police said in a release. During their investigation, police obtained surveillance footage, allowing them to identify the suspect, police said.

He was issued a summons for lewdness and public urination and was released pending a court appearance, police said.

