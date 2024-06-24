Partly Cloudy 77°

Man Drove With Fake License Plate: Long Hill Township PD

A 53-year-old Landing man was arrested after he provided fake documents to police in Gillette on Tuesday, June 11, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Long Hill Township Police Department via Facebook
At 8:44 p.m., police observed and stopped a motorist on Morristown Road for driving with a fictitious license plate, Long Hill Township police said. The driver, Jose Ramirez, was subsequently arrested, police said.

Ramirez was charged with using fraudulent government documents, possession of fake government documents, hindering prosecution, driving with fictitious license plates, being an unlicensed driver, driving an  unregistered vehicle, and having no valid insurance, police said.

Ramirez was released pending a court date, authorities said.

