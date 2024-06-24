Man Drove With Fake License Plate: Long Hill Township PD

At 8:44 p.m., police observed and stopped a motorist on Morristown Road for driving with a fictitious license plate, Long Hill Township police said. The driver, Jose Ramirez, was subsequently arrested, police said.

Ramirez was charged with using fraudulent government documents, possession of fake government documents, hindering prosecution, driving with fictitious license plates, being an unlicensed driver, driving an unregistered vehicle, and having no valid insurance, police said.

Ramirez was released pending a court date, authorities said.

