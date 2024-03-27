Overcast 48°

Man Busted With Loaded Handgun During Route 46 Traffic Stop: Police

A 48-year-old Port Murray man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun following a traffic stop in Mount Olive on Saturday, March 23, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
Pavel Molina was heading east on Route 46 in a Nissan pickup in Mount Olive when police stopped him for a non-functioning headlight around 11 p.m., Mount Olive police said. 

During the investigation, police determined that Molina had a loaded handgun in the glove compartment, officers said.

The handgun was loaded with hollow point ammunition, police said. Molina was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of hollow noise ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine and unlawful transportation of a firearm, police said.

He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

