Man Arrested For Assault Following Large Altercation: Parsippany PD

At 10:59 p.m., officers responded to Roosevelt Avenue for a disturbance and numerous individuals began fleeing, running through the yards of surrounding residences, Parsippany police said.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was assaulted prior to police arrival, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury to his head, authorities said. He was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

While monitoring the area, a handgun magazine containing eight bullets was located on the ground in front of one of the residences, authorities said.

Later that evening, police observed a large group of individuals outside 7-11 at 31 North Beverwyck Rd., police said. Several men were detained in the parking lot to determine if they were involved in the altercation at Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

A white pickup truck then entered the parking lot and the driver, Damon Sato, a father one of the kids involved in the earlier altercation, struck a man in the face, police said. He was placed into custody and charged with simple assault, police said.

