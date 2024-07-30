Butler Officer Rammed Head-On By DUI Driver Released From Hospital, Police Say

Charles Dampman, in a black Ford Explorer, entered the opposite lane of travel on Bartholdi Avenue and struck Butler Patrolman Justin Brunda's cruiser head-on at a high rate of speed, Butler Police Lt. Jorge L. Reyes said.

Brunda was transported to a local hospital where he was later released, police said.

Dampman's passenger was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Patrolman Buonforte arrived on scene and saw Dampman get out of the driver side of the vehicle, police said.

Dampman was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Assault by Auto, Assault by Auto Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Endangering another Person.

Dampman was also issued several motor vehicle summonses including-but not limited to-Driving while Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and Failure to Maintain Lane. Dampman was lodged at the Morris County Jail.

