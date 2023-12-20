Madison Patrolman Loses Mom In Ledgewood House Fire That Left Dad Critical

Patrolman Renato Capillas’ grandmother and two dogs were killed in the blaze that raced through and destroyed their home on Mooney Road in Ledgewood around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Daily Voice reported.

Meanwhile, Capillas’ father, 71, was “gravely injured” and required transportation via medical helicopter to the Burn Center at Saint Barnabas, where he remains critical, according to a GoFundMe launched by Madison PBA.

“The members of Madison PBA/SOA Local 92 will not allow Ren to walk this dark road alone,” reads the campaign. “We are committed to bringing our great communities together and financially assisting him and his family through this unconceivable tragedy.”

The fundraiser had garnered an astonishing $9,000 in donations in a mere two hours and was quickly picking up traction on social media:

The fire is being investigated by the Roxbury Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Arson/Environmental Crimes units but is not considered suspicious.

“Our ultimate goal is to surround Ren and his family with a sense of love and support this Holiday Season,” reads the campaign.

