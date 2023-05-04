Luxury Apartment Construction Underway At Former Florham Park Office Building Site

Located just steps from downtown Florham Park at 147 Columbia Turnpike, the 126 high-end apartments help emphasize the drive for the repurposing of outdated commercial properties throughout the state, Garden Communities’ managing director Scott Loventhal says.

“Sustained demand for high-quality multifamily housing continues unabated,” said Loventhal. “We took full advantage of this well-located site to create an intimate rental community in a desirable municipality with limited new housing inventory.”

The rentals comprise two buildings with both one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 1,200 square feet — some offer dens.

Other enticing amenities include a lounge, a fitness center with a yoga room, reserved covered parking, and lush, outdoor spaces with a promenade with seating.

