Loose Laughing Parrot Reunited With Owner In Morris County: Sheriff's Office

The Morris County Sheriff's Office responded to Hedden Park for a report of a loose parrot near the Concord Avenue parking lot, authorities said. When police arrived, they saw patrons holding a large stick with a parrot perched on top, the Morris County Sherriff's Office said.

The parrot was laughing as he was moved safely to the parking area and loaded into the back of a patrol vehicle for safekeeping, authorities said. Animal control was able to locate the owner and they were happily reunited, authorities said.

The parrot began talking when it spotted it owner, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.