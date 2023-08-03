Longtime Firefighter Who ‘Lost Everything’ In Morris County Blaze Gets Outpour Of Support

Donald Denise, a lifetime member of the Rainbow Lakes Fire Company in Denville, lost his home and all of its contents in a recent fire, according to a GoFundMe launched to help him rebuild.

Denise has had an impressive dedication to public service for nearly 40 years and has worked as department chief and held several other positions, the campaign says.

“Donald Denise has always been a considerate, hardworking, and thoughtful public servant,” reads the campaign. “Anyone who knows him knows that he is willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone who needs it.”

The campaign had garnered about $4,300 in donations as of Thursday, August 3, surpassing the 20 percent point of its $20,000 fundraising goal in just three days.

“He has devoted so much of his life to aiding others and we are thankful for any donations received,” campaign organizer and fellow firefighter Russ Greuter writes.

“We know we cannot replace the nostalgic memories of the items lost in the fire, but we aim to help rebuild any material possessions.”

Several supporters, as well as the RLVFC, shared the campaign as they recalled their personal experiences working with Denise:

“He has jumped out of bed countless times to protect the homes of others from fire and today he finds himself in need of help,” writes Matthew Miller, who describes Denise as one of the department’s “most dedicated firefighters.”

Denise, also a father of two, currently works in senior living facilities and says he enjoys being an active part of the Morris County community, according to his LinkedIn page.

“You may not know him, but I can assure you that he would be first in line to help you out if you were in need,” writes Miller. “Any amount can make a big impact for someone trying to rebuild their life.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Firefighter Needs Your Help’ on GoFundMe.

