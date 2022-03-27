Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: UPDATE: Abusive Former BF Charged With Murdering Bergen Woman In Her Home
Lifestyle

Teresa Giudice Recovering From Emergency Surgery: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Photo Credit: Teresa Giudice Instagram

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice is recovering from non-cosmetic emergency surgery, Page Six reports.

The Morris County mom was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday, March 23 to have her appendix removed, the outlet said.

Gia posted a photo of her 49-year-old mom in the hospital captioned "Such a trooper. I love you."

Giudice was released from the hospital Friday and was recovering at home.

Click here for more from Page Six.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.