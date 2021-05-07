Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Support Surges For Family After Death Of Missing Morris County College Student Ajay Sah, 22

Valerie Musson
Community support is surging for the family of Ajay Sah, the missing Morris County college student whose body was found in a Brooklyn waterway earlier this week.

Ajay Sah, a 22-year-old junior and Nepalese International student at Drew University, was reported missing on Jan. 22. His body was found in the Anchorage Channel in Brooklyn on March 9 and identified earlier this week by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

More than $41,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Friday to help bring Sah’s family from Nepal to New Jersey for the funeral and cremation.

“We want to give Ajay Sah the memorial that he truly deserves, a traditional cremation by his loved ones, to honor his memory and the impact that he has on all of us,” reads the updated fundraiser.

“We are requesting donations for the cremation, to fly the immediate family members to New Jersey for his cremation, and for other religious and cultural rites to be conducted over the period of one month.”

Meanwhile, Drew University is holding a community gathering in Sah’s remembrance on May 8. Students and staff will have the opportunity to “record messages and written memories in this shared celebration of Ajay’s life.”

A video of the gathering will be uploaded to the Drew Theological Chapel YouTube Channel. Click here for more information.  

“Ajay was not only a valued member of the Drew University community, but also a beloved son, and brother to his family in Nepal,” reads the fundraiser.

“His departure has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we are devastated by his loss. Ajay was known for his adventurous spirit, contagious smile, and most importantly, his unconditional kindness. His warmth truly touched the lives of all those around him.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Loving Memory of Ajay Sah’ on GoFundMe. 

