Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Lifestyle

'RHONJ' Stars Auction Off Dresses To Benefit COVID-19 First Responders

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs donated items -- some valued at more than $5,000.
Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs donated items -- some valued at more than $5,000. Photo Credit: Instagram photos

How much are you willing to pay? Clothes worn by "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast members are being auctioned off to help those on the frontlines of coronavirus.

"The Real Housewives Reunion Dress Benefit Auction" was launched by Miami housewife and celebrity chef Ana Quincoces to benefit.

Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs donated items -- some valued at more than $5,000.

Bidding starts Friday at 9 a.m. and will continue for two weeks. Proceeds will go to First Responders First , which provides healthcare workers with PPE, food and more.

Click here for the auction website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.