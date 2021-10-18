Popular Mediterranean Restaurant ‘Hummus Republic’ Comes To Morristown

Hummus Republic, an authentic and primarily plant-based Mediterranean eatery, has opened a new location in Morristown.

First launched in 2013, Hummus Republic now has 11 stores open throughout California, Massachusetts and of course, the Garden State, with several more stores currently under construction.

Hummus Republic’s versatile menu allows customers to customize their own wraps, pitas and bowls with healthy Mediterranean ingredients like couscous, kale, falafel, shawarma, fresh vegetables and of course, several hummus varieties.

Meat options include Moroccan grass-fed steak, lemon chicken and chicken shawarma. And don’t forget to top your entree with one of the brand’s signature and 100 percent vegan-based sauces and dressings.

The Morristown opening on South Street was celebrated Oct. 15 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Councilwoman Sandi Mayer, Councilman Michael Elms and Business Administrator, Jillian Barrick.

Hummus Republic’s Garden State expansion plans include store openings in Freehold, Hoboken, Montclair and two in Jersey City.

The Morristown location is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hummus Republic, 66 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

