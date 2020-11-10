Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
PHOTOS: Morristown Restaurant's Outdoor Heated Igloos Combat New COVID-19 Restrictions

Valerie Musson
Fig & Lily Garden heated igloo
Fig & Lily Garden heated igloo Photo Credit: Fig & Lily Garden via Facebook

A modern Mediterranean eatery in Morristown is combatting New Jersey's new COVID-19 restrictions with an innovative eating arrangement: Igloos.

Gov. Phil Murphy Monday announced restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges must close indoor dining at 10 p.m.  Outdoor dining may continue, he said, and igloos are allowed.

This will be the second year that Fig & Lily Garden on Cattano Avenue will have the heated bubbles.

A modern Mediterranean eatery in Morristown is offering guests the unique chance to dine in heated outdoor “igloos” throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Fig & Lily Garden via Facebook

“We had the igloos last winter as well,” the restaurant’s owner, Ramazan Taylan, told Daily Voice. “They seat up to eight people, but we recommend six people for the most comfort.”

Fig & Lily Garden opened its doors in 2018 and specializes in Mediterranean cuisine ranging from falafels and lamb to okra, grape leaves and Muhammara (smoked bell pepper and tomato blended with garlic, hot pepper, olive oil and seasonal herbs).

Meanwhile, guests dining in the winter wonderland of a heated igloo can rest assured it’s been thoroughly sanitized.

“All serving plates and silverware are getting vacuumed daily, and we sanitize the igloo after each guest,” said Taylan, a 36-year-old native of Turkey.

Fig & Lily Garden (2 Cattano Ave. in Morristown)

Fig & Lily Garden via Facebook

Visit Fig & Lily Garden’s website and follow the restaurant on Facebook for more updates.

