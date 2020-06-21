Most Popular Ice Cream Shops In Morris County

Craving a sweet treat to cool you down on a hot summer day? Here are several ice cream shops you can try today in Morris County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Scroll down for the complete list.

Beenie’s Ice Cream, Morristown: Boasting a 4.7/5-star rating on Google, Beenie’s is known for its self-described “super-premium” homemade flavors like Midnight Snack (vanilla ice cream with Captain Crunch cereal and chocolate covered potato chips), banana cream pie (banana ice cream, graham cracker pieces, vanilla whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes) and honey lavender (lavender-flower infused milk and clover honey). 38 Morris Street

Denville Dairy, Denville: The recently reopened staple earned an impressive 4.7/5-star Google rating, with gourmet frozen treats ranging from chocolate mud pie and ice cream sandwiches to classic flavors like Swiss chocolate, vanilla peanut putter and strawberry cheesecake. 34A Broadway

Curly’s Ice Cream, Boonton: Serving up creative and delicious treats since 1958, Curly’s earned 4.8/5 stars on Google and has become known for its homemade hard ice cream flavors like cannoli cream, cake batter and cocoa loco. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for seasonal flavors like pumpkin, peach and caramel apple. 121 Monrow Street

Taylor’s Ice Cream Parlor, Chester: With about 50 varieties of soft and hard ice cream and frozen yogurt, Taylor’s earned a superb 4.6/5-star Google rating and is known for signature flavors like peppermint stick, mocha chocolate chip and raspberry pomegranate. The shop also makes and delivers custom ice cream cakes and other tasty frozen desserts. 18 Main Street

Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood: Finally, the Ledgewood staple serves up dozens of hard and soft ice cream flavors, earning the shop a near-perfect 4.8/5-star Google rating. Sample some classic varieties from double peanut butter fudge cup to s’mores and Bavarian cream raspberry truffle. 1475 US-46

