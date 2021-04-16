Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Most Popular Brunch Spots In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
French Toast from The Committed Pig
Mother's Day is coming up — have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in Morris County to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

The Committed Pig, 28 W. Park Pl., Morristown

Hapgoods, 44 Middle Rd., Mountain Lakes

South+Pine American Eatery, 90 South St., Morristown

The Corner Bistro, 477 Rt. 10, Randolph

Fig & Lily Garden, 2 Caetano Ave., Morristown

Tabor Road Tavern, 50 Tabor Rd., Morris Plains

Slamwich Scratch Kitchen, 143 Main St., Madison

Carver’s Breakfast & Brunch, 38 1st Ave., Denville

