Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Feds: NY Man Who 'Sextorted' Underage Jersey Girl Nabbed By FBI When He Arrives In AC For Sex
Lifestyle

Morristown Restaurant Month Offers Daily Chances To Win Gift Cards On Facebook, Instagram

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Morristown Restaurant Month starts April 1. (Pictured above: The Homestead)
Morristown Restaurant Month starts April 1. (Pictured above: The Homestead) Photo Credit: Instagram (@motown_mofood)

Who's hungry? Morristown officials are foregoing the city’s traditional restaurant week in lieu of a month-long celebration of local eateries.

Morristown Restaurant Month begins April 1 and offers participants a chance to dine at their favorite locales while entering to win gift certificates.

More than 25 restaurants are also offering exclusive specials during the month-long celebration.

To enter to win a gift card, simply dine in or take out from any restaurant in Morristown.

Then, post a photo of your food on Facebook and/or Instagram (story and/or feed posts are accepted) on the same day of purchase.

Finally, tag or mention the restaurant where the food came from as well as ‘Morristown Partnership’ on the platform you’re using (Facebook: @MorristownPartnership Instagram @downtownMorristown)

Winners will be chosen randomly an announced the next day by 5 p.m. They will also be notified through a direct message.

Don’t forget to hold on to your proof of purchase to make sure you stay eligible!

For more information about Morristown Restaurant Month celebrations, visit https://www.morristown-nj.org/mrm/.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.