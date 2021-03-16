Morristown Restaurant Month Offers Daily Chances To Win Gift Cards On Facebook, Instagram

Who's hungry? Morristown officials are foregoing the city’s traditional restaurant week in lieu of a month-long celebration of local eateries.

Morristown Restaurant Month begins April 1 and offers participants a chance to dine at their favorite locales while entering to win gift certificates.

More than 25 restaurants are also offering exclusive specials during the month-long celebration.

To enter to win a gift card, simply dine in or take out from any restaurant in Morristown.

Then, post a photo of your food on Facebook and/or Instagram (story and/or feed posts are accepted) on the same day of purchase.

Finally, tag or mention the restaurant where the food came from as well as ‘Morristown Partnership’ on the platform you’re using (Facebook: @MorristownPartnership Instagram @downtownMorristown)

Winners will be chosen randomly an announced the next day by 5 p.m. They will also be notified through a direct message.

Don’t forget to hold on to your proof of purchase to make sure you stay eligible!

For more information about Morristown Restaurant Month celebrations, visit https://www.morristown-nj.org/mrm/.

