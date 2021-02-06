Italian Specialty Sandwich Shop PrimoHoagies Coming To Morris, Essex Counties

Italian specialty sandwich shop PrimoHoagies is coming to Morris and Essex counties.

With more than two dozen existing locations throughout the Garden State, PrimoHoagies is known for its fresh-baked bread, gourmet meats and cheeses and secret spice blend.

The first Morris County shop will be located at 395 Mt. Hope Ave. in Rockaway.

Meanwhile, the Essex County shop is slated to open at 495 Prospect Ave. in West Orange.

No word yet on opening dates.

