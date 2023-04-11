Fyre Festival II Is On, NJ Fraudster Founder Says

Lovers of bland cheese sandwiches rejoice! Fyre Festival II is finally happening, so Billy McFarland says. Which means it's probably not happening.

McFarland, who was raised in Short Hills, tweeted on Sunday, April 9:

For those who don't remember, Fyre Festival I, organized by McFarland and Ja Rule was a massive debacle.

What was supposed to be a planned music festival and luxury weekend on the Bahamas promoted by social media influencers ended with guests sleeping in shoddy tents, served bland cheese sandwiches and being the subject of epic schadenfreude by bemused onlookers relishing every sad tweet.

It led to McFarland pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud and being sent to prison. He was released last year. While Ja Rule was cleared of any wrongdoing, his reputation was in tatters.

McFarland's legal troubles weren't just confined to Fyre Festival. While out on bail for Fyre Festival fraud, he set up a company called NYC VIP Access, which promised tickets to events like the Met Gala. The Met Gala is invitation only and does not offer tickets.

No word yet on if Ja Rule plans to be involved in Fyre Festival II.

