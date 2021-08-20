Community Rallying For Beloved Morris School Teacher After Teen Son Diagnosed With Rare Cancer

The Morris County community is coming together to support a local school teacher whose teen son was recently diagnosed with a rare nervous system cancer.

Jake Mocko, the son of Morris School District Preschool Intervention and Referral Team member Jenne Mocko, started experiencing lower back pain a few months ago, according to a GoFundMe launched for his treatment expenses.

A neurologist recommended an MRI and discovered a “very large tumor” on Jake’s spine.

After undergoing surgery to remove the tumor, Jake, 17, was left with devastating side effects.

“They removed most of the mass, but pieces wrapped around his spinal cord were unreachable,” reads the fundraiser. “Jake was left with no mobility in his legs and arms and was left with a loss of feeling in his mid-section.”

Meanwhile, the family was “blinded” after learning that Jake was diagnosed with Grade IV Astrocytoma, a rare cancer of the central nervous system.

Jake is undergoing radiation therapy and is recommended to participate in clinical trials in Washington, the fundraiser says.

“The situation is ever-changing and we want to help in any way to alleviate any stress and any out-of-pocket expenses that will ultimately come of this,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Gabriela Lorelli. “This situation is urgent and I am asking you all to spread the word and help in any way you can.”

More than $44,000 had been raised as of Friday, exceeding the page’s $40,000 in just four days.

Any additional donations will be used to help transform the family’s home to support Jake’s ongoing care needs. He will require a wheelchair ramp and other modifications.

“[Jenne] has dedicated her career to helping children with special needs and now she needs your help,” the fundraiser says. “Jake is a sweet, humble, and loving child who does not deserve to suffer through this.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help With Jake’s Treatment’ on GoFundMe.

