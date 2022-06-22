Beloved Morris County Pizzeria Owner Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Route 206 Crash

Support is on the rise for a beloved Morris County pizzeria owner who was airlifted with several serious injuries following a major crash on Route 206 in Morris County.

Giuseppe Penza — “family man” and owner of Frank’s Pizzeria in Mount Olive — was flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital with serious spinal injuries, a broken hip, a shattered shoulder, and other major injuries following the Route 206 crash on Wednesday, June 15, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.

Meanwhile, he and his family continue to cope with the recent and unexpected loss of Penza’s father-in-law, the fundraiser says.

“In these last few weeks, the Penza family has been through a lot…The family business continues to run without two of its most important patriarchs, one of whom is now in heaven and the other in the hospital,” reads the campaign, created by Lisa Fenton.

More than $3,500 had been raised by dozens of donors in just a few hours.

The fundraiser describes the Penzas as a “family who has always gone above and beyond to serve and help others.”

“Everyone in Mount Olive knows Giuseppe and the famed pizzas at Franks Pizzeria on Rt. 206,” Fenton writes.

“They are a hardworking and proud family who have never asked or needed this kind of help in the past.”

Click here to view/donate to Help For The Penza Family’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.