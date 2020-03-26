Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
'Back By Easter': Assistant DA Turned NJ Comedian Goes Viral For Trump Impersonation

Cecilia Levine
J-L Cauvin hilariously nails a President Trump impersonation vowing to "bring back the economy by Easter."
Photo Credit: J-L Cauvin

A North Jersey comedian who left his job as an assistant district attorney had racked in more than 3 million views as of Thursday on a video of him impersonating President Trump's response to "bringing the economy back" by Easter.

J-L Cauvin of Bloomfield (Essex County) hilariously nailed the impression on Tuesday moments after hearing about the president's plan.

“I have decided, I’m announcing today, we are going to bring back the economy on Easter Sunday," the comedian said as Trump.

"Because God who, to be honest is, you know, he’s a good God, he’s done some strong things, some -- let’s be honest -- his record is like not so great though."

A Bronx native, Cauvin graduated from Williams College before going on to attend Georgetown University Law Center -- at which point he began performing stand-up comedy.

Cauvin was named Washington D.C.'s "funniest student" in 2004 at a sold-out show before moving back to New York.

He continued honing his schools while working as an assistant district attorney during the day in the Bronx, but ultimately left the DA to pursue a full-time career in comedy.

Cauvin has featured on "The Late Late Show," "NESN Comedy All Stars," "Comics Unleashed," "The Adam Carolla Show" and more.

He says his latest Trump impersonation is by far his biggest break.

"I'm going to fire Fauci probably on Good Friday and call it Great Friday for Trump, and that's it, so let's do it," he says before violently coughing, still as Trump. "Perfect health. Let's get back to work.

"Jesus Christ, not as good as Trump."

Click here to follow Cauvin on Twitter.

