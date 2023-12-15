Nicholas Zirpoli, 35, used a device to surreptitiously record both male and female employees using the restroom of Plato's Closet in Ledgewood on or about Feb. 26, 2023, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Then, Zirpoli destroyed the files, police said.

The Lincoln Park resident, who owns and operates the Route 46 store, was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility on charges of nine counts of invasion of privacy, and one count of tampering with evidence.

He was released on pre-trial monitoring conditions on Dec. 13, in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

Members of the Roxbury Township Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit participated in the investigation leading to Zirpoli’s arrest.

Anyone with information relating to this or any related incident is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Roxbury Township Police Department at 973-448-2100.

