Light Snow 25°

SHARE

Jackknifed Tractor Trailer Snarls Traffic On Route 287 In Morris County

A truck has jackknifed on Route 287 in Morris County on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

A truck jackknifed on Route 287.

A truck jackknifed on Route 287.

 Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Sam Barron

The incident occurred north of Exit 34 in Morris Township, the DOT said. All lanes were closed as of 11 a.m., the DOT said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE