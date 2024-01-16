Jackknifed Tractor Trailer Snarls Traffic On Route 287 In Morris County

The incident occurred north of Exit 34 in Morris Township, the DOT said. All lanes were closed as of 11 a.m., the DOT said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.
A truck has jackknifed on Route 287 in Morris County on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.
The incident occurred north of Exit 34 in Morris Township, the DOT said. All lanes were closed as of 11 a.m., the DOT said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE