'It's About Time:' U-Turns Banned At Busy Route 46 Intersection In Parsippany

A "No U-Turn" sign has been installed by the NJDOT at the North Beverwyck Road intersection along Route 46 in Parsippany.

Some motorists say, "It's about time."

"Finally!" one person commented on the Parsippany Police Department's post. "Slows down that light so much those U-turns."

"All I can say is 'It's about time!'" another added. "Should have been done years ago. Now, make sure you enforce it. People will continue to do what they want."

Another motorist hopes that the move will be reversed: "If there is a lane for a turn, I say no reason not to make that u turn there also," he wrote on the PPD's Facebook page.

It's not immediately clear whether or not this will be a permanent change. Police have requested more information from the NJDOT.

