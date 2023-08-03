Unresponsive Man, 67, Pulled From Lincoln Park Lake (Update)

The man was swimming with a friend at the Lincoln Park Community Lake when he went missing, prompting a response from police and fire crews around 2:05 p.m., LPPD Captain John Clements told Daily Voice.

Lifeguards and emergency crews found the man unresponsive and pulled him from the lake before turning him over to medical personnel and rushing him to a local hospital, Clements added. An update on the man's condition was not released.

A spokesperson from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said only that the investigation was ongoing.

