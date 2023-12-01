Interrupted Burglary: Parsippany Police Recover Family's Luxury Car, Nab Alleged Thief

A Rita Drive resident told Parsippany police they saw a dark sedan drop off a person dressed in all black around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, and begin pulling on car door handles trying to get in, local police said.

A responding officer saw a 2022 BMW x7 leaving a driveway on Sedgefield Drive and leave the area. He also saw a dark colored Kia with its headlights off slowly moving away from the residence the BMW x7 left, police said.

Police stopped the Kia and made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Nacosh Crawford, of West Orange, they said. A check of the temporary license plate affixed to the vehicle showed that it was reported stolen to the Newark Police Department.

While on scene, officers contacted the residents where the BMW x7 had left, and they said their home was burglarized moments earlier, and the keys to the vehicle were stolen.

Crawford was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit burglary, exhibit a false government document, and issued a disorderly persons offense, police said. He also was found with marijuana, authorities said.

He was transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility. After Crawford's initial appearance, he was released from the Morris County Jail in accordance with bail reform.

