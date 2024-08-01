A Few Clouds 81°

Infant Was In Hot Car For Four+ Hours Before She Died, Mother Charged: Morris County Prosecutor

A 33-year-old Morris County woman was recently charged after her baby died after being left in a hot car for more than four hours last month, authorities said.

East Hanover police

 Photo Credit: East Hanover PD
Sam Barron

On Wednesday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m., police responded to a parking lot on South Ridgedale Avenue on Route 10 in East Hanover on a call of a baby in a parked vehicle, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and East Hanover Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo said.

The six-month old girl was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, authorities said. An investigation determined she was left unattended in the car for 4.5 hours, authorities said.

Livia Patelli, her mother, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. She was released pending a court appearance, authorities said.

The high that day in East Hanover was 93 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

