Hopatcong Motorcyclist, 36, Seriously Injured In Route 80 Crash

The Hopatcong man was heading west when he struck the back of a Honda SUV on his Harley Davidson near milepost 50.2 in Fairfield, around 9:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

The motorcycle overturned, throwing the driver from the bike. He was taken to an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

