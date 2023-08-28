‘His Smile Will Never Fade Away:’ Lifelong Morris County Resident Daniel Ryan Dies At Age 29

Born in Morristown, Daniel lived in Flanders his entire life, his obituary says. He was on the wrestling team before graduating from Mount Olive High School and attending Shippensburg University. He was currently working for Fischer Thompson Beverages as a sales manager.

Daniel was known for his love of sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Orioles. He also loved playing the drums, visiting the Jersey Shore, and playing Xbox with friends.

Above all, Daniel had an intense passion for spending time with his incredible family and was immensely proud of his Italian and Irish heritage.

“Everyone who knew him appreciated his loyalty, his kindness and quick wit,” reads his memorial.

“He was always the light of the room…Daniel touched the lives of more people than he ever knew and his smile will never fade away.”

Daniel leaves behind his devoted parents, Edmond and Susan (Pettoni) Ryan; two cherished siblings, Ned Ryan and Katherine (Ryan) Czerniak and her husband Cody; his loving goddaughter and niece, Emma Czerniak; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Daniel’s funeral was held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Flanders on Saturday, August 19.

Donations were being made in Daniel’s loving memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of such a wonderful person,” reads one of several tributes on Daniel’s obituary.

“Dan always had a smile and provided many with a lot of laughs — Heaven has gained an angel.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Daniel John Ryan.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.