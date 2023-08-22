Grand Opening Set For Fast-Casual Health Food Chain Just Salad's 2nd Morris County Location

Based in New York City, Just Salad’s new eatery can be found in the Morris Marketplace at 191 E Hanover Ave. in Morristown, marking its second spot in Morris County and sixth in the Garden State. Its first Morris County is at 500 Rt. 23 North in Pompton Plains.

The new Morristown spot occupies just over 2,000 square feet and includes a common area with outdoor patio seating.

In addition to more than 15 specialty salads, the menu features a variety of fast-casual healthy wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, and smoothies.

Morristown customers can also take advantage of the brand’s Reusable Bowl Program, which entitles them to purchase a bowl for $1 and get a free salad topping every time it’s used.

The new location’s ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Morris County Chamber of Commerce will be held Wednesday, August 23 at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the store is offering $5 meals for customers who order in-store anytime Thursday, August 24 until Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 30, Reusable Bowl customers will be eligible for $5 in-store meal purchases. Community Workers can receive $5 in-store meals on Thursday, August 31.

Launched in 2006, Just Salad now has more than 70 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Just Salad, 191 E Hanover Ave, Unit E-1, Morristown, NJ

